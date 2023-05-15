OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee's signing of House Bill 1570 makes Washington the first state to grant paid family and medical leave to drivers of Uber and Lyft.
The helps over 30,000 people in the state that work for one of the driving services and advances the work done in 2022's Expand Fairness Act that set a wage floor for drivers, protected termination rights and allowed Workers' Compensation insurance.
HB 1570 will now allow drivers to support themselves when health conditions affect them or their family, including the birth of a child. A Port Orchard driver says the lack of leave prevented him from seeing a major moment in his and his wife's lives.
“When my wife gave birth to our first child this year, instead of bonding with our newborn son, I had to spend my time on the road so I could support my family.” said Noel Mendoza who drives for Uber. "Should we choose to have another child, I won’t have to give up that precious time."
Transportation Network Companies will foot the cost of driver's premiums for the leave, as other companies already do for Washington employees.
"In the State of Washington, drivers must no longer choose between caring for unwell loved ones and putting food on the table," said Peter Kuel, Drivers Union President and former ride service driver. "This victory is a demonstration of what drivers can achieve when they organize together to fight for the rights that every worker deserves."
Drivers will be able to access paid family and medical leave for the first time in July 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.