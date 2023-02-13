Pair from Yakima, Tri-Cities arrested with 7 lbs of meth in Oregon

MADRAS, Ore. — A traffic stop on Highway 97 turned into a dual arrest after Oregon State Police seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, according to an OSP press release. A trooper stopped two people in a car for speeding near E Street in Madras around 7:20 p.m. on February 12.
The trooper reportedly “noticed signs of criminal activity” and searched the car. Over seven pounds of methamphetamine was found in the car, according to the press release.
A 42-year-old from Yakima and a 20-year-old from Kennewick were then arrested. The duo was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and attempted distribution of commercial quantities of methamphetamine, according to OSP. These are only suspected charges at this time.
