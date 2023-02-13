A garbage fire in Pasco was caused by improper disposal and two Washingtonians were arrested on suspicion of multiple drug charges in Oregon. Cristian Garza talks you through it all, along with updates on the Ohio train derailment and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. 

MADRAS, Ore. — A traffic stop on Highway 97 turned into a dual arrest after Oregon State Police seized seven pounds of methamphetamine, according to an OSP press release. A trooper stopped two people in a car for speeding near E Street in Madras around 7:20 p.m. on February 12. 

The trooper reportedly “noticed signs of criminal activity” and searched the car. Over seven pounds of methamphetamine was found in the car, according to the press release. 

Pair from Yakima, Tri-Cities arrested with 7 lbs of meth in Oregon

A 42-year-old from Yakima and a 20-year-old from Kennewick were then arrested. The duo was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, manufacture of a controlled substance and attempted distribution of commercial quantities of methamphetamine, according to OSP. These are only suspected charges at this time. 