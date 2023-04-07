WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Palouse Street is officially reopened for vehicle traffic after a striping and redesign project.
Although the road is now open the City of Walla Walla is urging drivers to slow down in the area and to be patient as drivers learn how to navigate the roundabout and new street layout.
Photos, videos, information and instructions on driving through roundabouts are available through the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Poplar Street east of Palouse is still closed for work on the Park and Alder intersection according to the City of Walla Walla.
