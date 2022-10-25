Congressional candidate Doug White stopped by the Non Stop Local studio for some pancakes, politics, and dad jokes.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.

Doug White is running for Congress as a Democrat from Washington's fourth district.

White was born and raised in Yakima and is a fourth-generation central Washington farmer. He runs a family farm and a Farm2Table restaurant in Yakima.