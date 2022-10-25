KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region.
Catch the series weekdays from 5-7 a.m.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Doug White is running for Congress as a Democrat from Washington's fourth district.
White was born and raised in Yakima and is a fourth-generation central Washington farmer. He runs a family farm and a Farm2Table restaurant in Yakima.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.