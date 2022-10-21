Benton County Prosecutor candidate Eric Eisinger stops by the studio for some pancakes.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.

Eric Eisinger is running for Benton County Prosecutor.

Eisinger graduated from the University of Idaho Law School and is a former prosecutor for the City of Kennewick.

He has been married for 21 years and has 5 kids.