KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region.
Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Eric Eisinger is running for Benton County Prosecutor.
Eisinger graduated from the University of Idaho Law School and is a former prosecutor for the City of Kennewick.
He has been married for 21 years and has 5 kids.
