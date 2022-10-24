KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KNDU's Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region.
Catch the series on Wake Up Northwest, weekdays from 5-7 a.m.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Jim Raymond is running for re-election as Franklin County Sheriff.
Raymond has lived in Franklin County for 44 years. He attended Columbia Basin College and the Northwest Law Enforcement College.
He started his law enforcement career with the Pasco Police Department and has served as the Franklin County Sheriff for the past 8 years.
