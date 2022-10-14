Walla Walla Prosecuting Attorney candidate Michelle Morales stops by the studio for pancakes with politicians.

The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.

Michelle Morales is running for Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney as a Democrat.

She is a graduate of Walla Walla High School and Whitman College. She earned her law degree from Seattle University.

She has worked in the Walla Walla Prosecutor's Office since 2017 as a Deputy Prosecutor.