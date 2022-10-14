KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KNDU is hosting a series of Pancakes with Politicians segments with candidates for different elected offices around the region.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Michelle Morales is running for Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney as a Democrat.
She is a graduate of Walla Walla High School and Whitman College. She earned her law degree from Seattle University.
She has worked in the Walla Walla Prosecutor's Office since 2017 as a Deputy Prosecutor.
