KENNEWICK, Wash.-
KNDU News will be hosting a series of Pancakes with Politicians over the next couple weeks with candidates for different offices around the region.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Walla Walla County Prosecuting Attorney candidate Gabe Acosta was the first guest.
Acosta and his wife live in Walla Walla, they have ten children. He has 34 years of law experience as a lawyer and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney.
