YAKIMA,WA- Panda Express to donate 10,560 KN95 face masks for those on the frontlines at Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
The masks are worth over $36,000 and are being transferred via the Memorial Foundation.
The face masks will be hand delivered by Panda Express representatives on June 5th around 3 p.m. to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital’s Emergency Department.
Panda Express restaurants across central and eastern Washington have raised nearly $100,000 since last year for pediatric programs, services and equipment at Virginia Mason Memorial and Children’s Village.