OLYMPIA, Wash.-

$70 million in grants has been distributed to 3,787 small businesses impacted by the pandemic throughout Washington over the past two years according to the Department of Commerce.

The Washington State Department of Commerce, in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission (ArtsWA), distributed the grants to both for profit and nonprofit businesses in all 39 counties in the state.

Working Washington and Convention Center grants were awarded to small businesses across multiple industries—hospitality, arts and entertainment, retail, transportation, construction and agriculture according to a Department of Commerce press release.

A new round of approximately $100 million in relief funding is expected to open in March, targeted to small businesses in the hospitality sector. Interested business owners can apply through the Department of Commerce.