IDAHO STATE - The Panhandle Health District (PHD) and Kootenai Health have confirmed two additional confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kootenai County, bringing the total number of cases to three in the panhandle area. Details on the three cases are listed below.

Case 1 (announced 3/19/2020): Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He experienced mild symptoms and is self-isolating out of state.

Case 2: Male under the age of 30 from Kootenai County. The individual has been selfisolating since returning from travel and has experienced mild symptoms.

Case 3: Female in her 60s from Kootenai County. She is currently self-isolating and recovering at home. She has experienced mild symptoms as well.

This brings the total number of cases in Idaho to 25.

This is the third confirmed case in the five northern counties of the Panhandle. In the United States, there have been 10,442 cases and 150 deaths as of March 19, 2020.

Epidemiologists with PHD are working to investigate cases of possible contact. If other people are found to have been exposed, health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

PHD will continue to monitor the situation closely and are working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.