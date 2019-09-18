KENNEWICK, WA - Papa Roach will be performing in Kennewick, at Toyota Center, on Friday, October 18, in support of their new and tenth studio album, Who Do You Trust? (Eleven Seven Music).

Ticket & show info: https://www.paparoach.com

Who Do You Trust? stream + purchase links: https://paparoach.ffm.to/whodoyoutrust

Papa Roach have sold 20 million records worldwide and garnered over 2 billion in streaming to date. Who Do You Trust? marks a paradigm career shift for the 26-year-old band. Singles “Who Do You Trust?” and “Elevate” have steadily remained in the Top 10 at Active Rock Radio, marking 14 Top 5 hits and six #1 hit singles in their career on three different radio formats (Active Rock, Alternative and Top 40), showcasing the band's ability to consistently write hit songs, including their new single, “Come Around.”

The music video features footage from their recent August 11 Who Do You Trust? headlining show in New York, NY, featuring longtime fan Mark Moreno, who has followed the band through thick and thin since 2000, making the show his 57th Papa Roach concert. Jacoby presented him with a gift — a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honor of Elizabeth – and thanked him for his support by giving him two golden Papa Roach “Por Vida” (“For Life”) passes, good for tickets to any Papa Roach show, anywhere in the world, for free, for life.

“We knew ‘Come Around’ was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it’s just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track’s about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they’re spiraling out.” – vocalist Jacoby Shaddix

The band recently wrapped their Who Do You Trust? summer tour through 25 major markets, featuring all-new production and a stellar career-spanning set list, and now connect with Shinedown and Asking Alexandria for this show, and continue on the Attention! Attention! Tour until October 19, in Boise, ID.