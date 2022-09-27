Parade board announces awards from 2022 Yakima Sunfair Parade

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Sunfair Parade Board has announced the award winners from the 61st annual Yakima Sunfair Parade. Participants could choose if they wanted to be judged or not, leaving judges with a pool of entries to consider. Board members and local leaders decided the winners from the pool entries.
The President’s Award went to the Northern Pacific Railway Museum and the Mayor’s Award went to Rosebuds Cheer and Dance. Selah Community Days Royalty won the Sweepstakes Award this year.
“We had a lot of fantastic entries this year,” said Paul Crawford, President of the 2022 Sunfair Parade, who mentioned what a standout the Northern Pacific Railway Museum entry was. “This was their first Sunfair Parade and they drove at 40 MPH to get here in their antique delivery vehicle pulling a pump-car. I appreciated their hard-work to bring us something a lot of us have never seen before.”
The following categories were also awarded:
Motorized Fire Engine - Mason County
Antiques Motored - Vintiques
Singles Motorized - Wrays IGA
Comic Novelty - Mad Hatters Haunt
1A High School Dance and Dill - LaSalle
3A High School Dance and Drill - West Valley High School
3A High School Band - West Valley High School
2B High School Band - Highland High School
Commercial Division - Highway Towing
Equestrian Group - Sunsations Rodeo Flag Team
Equestrian Single - Judith Warnick
Community Youth Organization - Ronald McDonald House
Non-School Drill and Dance - Divine Performance and Technique
JROTC Drill - East Valley High School
Middle School Band - Lewis & Clark Middle School
Floats, Service Organization - Zillah Royalty
Floats, King and Queen - Sunnyside
