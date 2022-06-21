Paraglider suffers serious injuries during crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, Ore. -
A 25-year-old man from Summerville, Ore. is in serious condition after crashing his paraglider.
Union County Search & Rescue tracked the GPS location from the caller's location to find the crash just north of Interstate 84.
Rescuers say they had to hike roughly 500 vertical feet up to the crash with all their gear.
Crews assessed his injuries on the hillside and loaded him up in a stokes basket to get him down the hill and into a Life Flight helicopter.
Life Flight transported the man to a trauma center in Richland, Wash. for his injuries.
