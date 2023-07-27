Paranormal Cirque coming to region
Paranormal Cirque

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Paranormal Cirque, a unique combination of theatre, circus and cabaret will be making stops throughout the region in August.

The Paranormal Cirque show, featuring artists from around the world includes a horror storyline involving a parallel universe where creatures exist and perform circus acts such as the wheel of death and mystifying magic according to a press release announcing the shows.

Paranormal Cirque is for mature audiences. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $20.

Paranormal Cirque will be perform in Yakima, Kennewick and Walla Walla.

KENNEWICK: Columbia Center

  • August 3. 7:30 p.m.
  • August 4. 7:30 p.m.
  • August 5. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • August 6. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • August 7. 7:30 p.m.

WALLA WALLA: Walla Walla County Fairgrounds

  • August 11. 7:30 p.m.
  • August 12. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
  • August 13. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
  • August 14. 7:30 p.m.

YAKIMA: State Fair Park and Event Center

  • August 18. 7:30 p.m.
  • August 19. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
  • August 20. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
  • August 21. 7:30 p.m.