TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Paranormal Cirque, a unique combination of theatre, circus and cabaret will be making stops throughout the region in August.
The Paranormal Cirque show, featuring artists from around the world includes a horror storyline involving a parallel universe where creatures exist and perform circus acts such as the wheel of death and mystifying magic according to a press release announcing the shows.
Paranormal Cirque is for mature audiences. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets start at $20.
Paranormal Cirque will be perform in Yakima, Kennewick and Walla Walla.
KENNEWICK: Columbia Center
- August 3. 7:30 p.m.
- August 4. 7:30 p.m.
- August 5. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- August 6. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- August 7. 7:30 p.m.
WALLA WALLA: Walla Walla County Fairgrounds
- August 11. 7:30 p.m.
- August 12. 6:30 and 9:30 p.m.
- August 13. 5:30 and 8:30 p.m.
- August 14. 7:30 p.m.
YAKIMA: State Fair Park and Event Center
- August 18. 7:30 p.m.
- August 19. 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
- August 20. 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
- August 21. 7:30 p.m.
