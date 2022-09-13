HERMISTON, Ore. -
Parents and students are protesting the dress code implemented by the Hermiston School District after multiple students were served dress code violations on the first day of school.
A handful of parents and a dozen students gathered outside of the HSD office with signs in favor of easing up the dress code.
I spoke with one of the students who is a senior at Hermiston High School at the protest who said the dress code hasn't changed from years past, but feels the high school administration is enforcing it more seriously.
When I asked her how many students were served dress code violations on the first day of school this year, she didn't have an exact number but said, "it felt like every other kid that walked through the door was being asked to change."
I spoke with the HSD superintendent Tricia Mooney about the number of kids served dress code violations on the first day of school and she said she could not confirm an exact number because the school does not keep a record of dress code violations.
"I'll have to look into where that number came from," says Mooney. "It isn't technically a violation like being absent or tardy so we don't tally up how many kids have been dress coded."
Mooney tells me when a student is given a dress code they are asked to wear a t-shirt given to them by the school or students have the option to go home and change.
The full dress code can be found on their website for each level of schooling, elementary, middle and high school, as well as the process for when a student violates the dress code.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
