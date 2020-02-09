BENTON CITY, WA - Parents of a seven and nine year-old were arrested Sunday following their disappearance on Saturday night.

Residents helping search the Benton City Park, where they were last seen, found them hiding in some bushes around seven this morning.

A Benton County Sheriff's Deputy says they were cold and hungry when they were found. The kids were taken to Kadlec ER for medical evaluation.

Sheriff's deputies also gave them food and clothing.

The children's parents were charged for neglect and taken into custody earlier today.

The kids are now under the care of Child Protective Services. This is an ongoing investigation.