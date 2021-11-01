RICHLAND, WA - An anonymous mother started her day submitting a complaint to Richland High School on Mr. Jack Long, an English teacher.
"He made comments in class that really upset my child." said the mother who wishes she and her child remain anonymous.
A class conversation quickly turned into a topic discussing rape, sexual assault and women's bodies.
"Apparently he said that women wearing provocative clothing is the reason men rape women. He also said from a religious standpoint, men cannot control their sexual urges and therefore rape women." alleged the mother.
Mom also said that her complaint was apparently filed with others who were upset by the comments.
"My student contacted me to pick her up." said mom. "She was very triggered and he used religion and the Bible to make his argument."
But local Pastor, Mark Barker, said an explanation entirely different. In a statement he shared:
In the New Testament, rape is not mentioned directly, but within the Jewish culture of the day, rape would have been considered sexual immorality. Jesus and the apostles spoke against sexual immorality, including rape, even offering it as justifiable grounds for divorce (Matthew 5:32).
Further, the New Testament is clear that Christians are to obey the laws of their governing authorities (Romans 13). Not only is rape morally wrong; it is also wrong according to the laws of the land. As such, anyone who would commit this crime should expect to pay the consequences, including arrest and imprisonment.
To the victims of rape, we must offer much care and compassion. God’s Word often speaks about helping those in need and in vulnerable situations. Christians should model the love and compassion of Christ by assisting victims of rape in any way possible.
People are responsible for the sins they commit, including rape! We live in a world where people don’t want to take the blame for their own bad choices and instead try to blame it on other people, including the victim. However, no one is beyond the grace of God. Even to those who have committed the vilest of sins, God can extend forgiveness if they repent and turn from their evil ways (1 John 1:9). This does not remove the need for punishment according to the law, but it can offer hope and the way to a new life.
Richland School District, relayed from Public information Officer Ty Beaver, did make a public statement concerning this issue which states:
"Richland School District has received messages about the staff member and the conversation in question. Administrators have investigated the incident and determined the staff member made inappropriate comments to students in one class. Under administrative oversight, the staff member has apologized to the students who heard the original comments and he will need to work to regain their trust. Administrators will continue to monitor the staff member to ensure the incident isn’t repeated."