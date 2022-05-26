PROSSER, Wash. - At the Prosser School Board meeting last night, parents, community members, coaches and students all voiced their concerns about the district not renewing the high school athletic directors contract and eliminating the position.
The Athletic Director Kevin Lusk has been with the district for years and many people in attendance spoke about all the good he's done in their lives or their kids'. The Prosser School District said they are in a financial crisis and the position needs to be removed because of budget cuts.
Many parents like Kelly Blair said they don't understand how, if the school just passed a levy.
"I am perplexed and confused as to how we are here," Blair said. "All of a sudden are we in this crisis?"
Blair said Lusk has been a valued team member in the district for many years and removing his position wouldn't benefit anyone.
"He has been a dedicated and loyal employee and exemplifies the mustang way in everything he does... he is at every event and he's there happy until the end," Blair said.
According to parents, they were told they would start to see budget cuts if a levy replacement didn't pass on April 26, because the levy failed in February.
The levy did pass, so parents are left wondering why removing Lusk's position is necessary.
The levy covers nine percent of the district's budget, providing $5.3 million dollars each year. It will replace the one expiring this year.
Twenty-four percent of the levy goes towards athletics spending, that's a little over 800 thousand dollars a year.
Lusk declined an interview with me over the phone, but did speak at the school board meeting saying he loves working with the kids.
"I'm not done working for our great kids, for our staff and I love the coaches and the secretaries, the teachers and parents," Lusk said.
I reached out to the Prosser School District superintendent to talk about their financial crisis and what caused it but did not hear back.
Students are planning a walk out Friday at 9a.m. in support of Lusk at Prosser City Park.
