RICHLAND, WA- The Richland School District has voted to move all classes online to begin the 2020-2021 school year due to the ongoing impacts of COVID-19 and parents have mixed reactions.

The Richland School Board voted Tuesday to start online September 1 based on the recommendation of Benton-Franklin Health District.

Dr. Amy Person with BFHD sent a letter to the school district's recommending to not open schools to in-person instruction at this time based on rising COVID-19 numbers in the area.

The virtual learning plan is called Continuous Learning 2.0, the district says it's a better version of what was used in the spring when schools first closed.

NBC Right Now reached out to parents with students in the Richland School District to get their thoughts on the new plan.

"I'm not thrilled of course with being in this situation at all I don't think any of us are but I think the school board is doing the best they can with the situation we've been handed," Beth Stevens, Richland parent said.

"I know that it is going to be difficult on the kids I get it, but for the health and safety of everybody, I think that was the right choice at this point," Miriam Bradshaw, Richland parent said.

The Pasco School District also held an online meeting Tuesday to discuss their plans and the health district's recommendation. They say they hope to make a final decision next week.

Kennewick School District said they hope to share the parent survey results at their board meeting Wednesday and hope to make a final decision soon.

For some parents they say online is the only option that feels safe right now.

"It sounded to me like the manpower involved in trying to do the masks, and taking temperatures of everybody as they were coming into the building, I just don't know how you could ever keep track of all of that with that many kids, teachers, staff, and all of those people coming and going," Stevens said.

For more information on Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco School District's reopening plans visit their website.