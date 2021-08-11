Parker man pleads guilty to 3 counts of murder after shooting 3 people

SPOKANE, WA – Clifton Peter pled guilty to three counts of Second Degree Murder after shooting three random people in a bout of road rage June 1, 2020.
Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that Clifton Frank Peter, age 37, of Parker, Washington, and an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation, pled guilty to three counts of Second Degree Murder.
A sentencing hearing has been set before Chief United States District Judge Stanley Bastian to take place on December 1, 2021.
According to information disclosed during court proceedings, on June 1, 2020, Peter became enraged while playing a video game, subsequently attacked his mother and departed from her residence in a vehicle. As Peter was backing out of the driveway, his vehicle struck victim J.G.’s vehicle as it passed by. Shortly after J.G.’s vehicle stopped, Peter exited his vehicle and shot J.G. with a shotgun. J.G. died at the scene.
Peter then drove away from the scene and headed northbound on Yakima Street. At the same time, victims I.G. and O.V. were in a vehicle driving northbound on Yakima Street. Peter observed they were moving slowly and he intentionally rear-ended their vehicle, causing an accident. Peter then exited his vehicle and shot I.G. and O.V. with a shotgun. Both victims died at the scene. Peter was quickly apprehended by law enforcement. All three homicides occurred within the external boundaries of the Yakama Nation.