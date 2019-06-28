Parking at the Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA: There are designated locations you need to know before heading over to the 2019 Richland Regatta.

The following map shows you the areas you can park for the event:

Attendees should arrive early each day as parking spaces are limited. If the designated parking lots are full, side street parking is always available as long as cars are not blocking water hydrants, parking garages, etc.

There will also be road closures for this event show in the following map:

If you cannot attend, tune in to SWX this Friday, Saturday & Sunday to catch all the hydroplane action. Coverage starts from 2-5pm each day. Or stream live by clicking the link below!

http://www.swxrightnow.com/livestream-tri-cities-yakima/