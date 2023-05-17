YAKIMA, Wash.- A manhole project on Jerome Avenue will require a partial closure on May 18.
According to the City of Yakima Jerome Ave. will be closed between N. 18th Ave. and N. 16th. Ave. from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. N. 16th Ave. will be reduced to one lane in each direction at the Jerome intersection.
Traffic delays are expected and drivers should find alternate routes if possible. For more information on the manhole project residents can contact Wastewater Maintenance Supervisor Robert Brown at 509-406-7103.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.