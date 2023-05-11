YAKIMA, Wash.- Crews will be working on Summitview Avenue between 39th and 40th Avenue on Friday, May 12th, closing the street for a part of the morning.
Asphalt work will close the street starting at 3 a.m. and opening again at 8 a.m. Drivers should expect delays in the area and plan on alternate routes until the street is reopened.
Crews will try to keep access to homes and businesses open and emergency vehicles will be able to pass through the work area.
