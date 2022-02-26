Participants make a splash at the Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge

RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an annual event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington.
Chris Emery is a Special Olympics Washington athlete with The Arc of Tri-Cities, and his team plunged on Saturday.
"No, not just one person, all people make a difference for the world here today," said Emery. "It may be cold. But remember, the sun is out, and everyone watching will make me warm, happy, and okay."
This year, Special Olympics Washington tried something new. A competition between Eastern and Western Washington. Last year, they didn't have in-person plunges, so people were excited to be back.
Mary Do is the Chief Operating Officer for Special Olympics Washington.
"We decided to do an east versus west. Our wonderful community in the Tri-Cities has done this for over a decade, on the Seattle side as well. So we decided to have a little friendly competition. Definitely colder over here on the east side," said Do.
Several members from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue were at the event, and they say the temperature of the water was sitting somewhere in the mid-30s.
Speaking of cold water, you won't find John LaFemina plunging into the river in February, but you'll see him on the sidelines, cheering.
For over a decade, he's been a part of the polar plunge in the 'chicken coop'. That's where he can cheer for participants on dry land.
The annual Polar Plunge happens in January or February.
"You cheer for everybody else, raise a lot of money to support Special Olympics and Special Olympians everywhere. And you cheer on everybody who's crazy enough to jump into the river in January" said LaFemina.
Every dollar raised goes to support these athletes.
"Special Olympics Washington serves about 20,000 athletes across the state through a variety of sports programs, health initiatives, and leadership opportunities," said Do.
Officer Raymond Aparicio is a Pasco Police Officer & the Southeastern Co-Director for the Law Enforcement Torch Run, another event that raises funds and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. Officer Aparicio attended the Polar Plunge on Saturday as well.
"It's exciting for us to be involved. but mostly because of the connections and relationships that we've established with the athletes," said Aparicio.
People can also participate virtually with water balloons or buckets.
"Special Olympics is personal between everyone, to embrace themselves and who they are," said Emery.
