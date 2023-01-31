YAKIMA, Wash.-
A section of Naches Avenue will be closed in Yakima on Wednesday, February 1 for tree trimming.
According to a City of Yakima press release Naches Ave will be closed between Walnut St and Chestnut Ave from 6:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The City hopes to maintain access to homes and businesses in the area as much as possible during the trimming.
More information on the Naches Ave tree trimming project is available through the City of Yakima or by contacting the Street Maintenance Supervisor Jay Kendall at 509-575-6443.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.