Former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday for orchestrating the far-right extremist group’s attack on the U.S. Capitol. Tarrio wasn’t in Washington, D.C, when Proud Boys members joined thousands of Trump supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But federal prosecutors say he organized and led the group’s assault from afar. His defense lawyers say the Proud Boys had no plans to storm the Capitol. The Justice Department is seeking a 33-year prison sentence for Tarrio, who is from Miami. That’s nearly twice the length of the longest prison term so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions.