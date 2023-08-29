OLYMPIA, Wash.- Political Party declarations for 2024 presidential primary election have been certified By the Washington State Secretary of State.
Voters in Washington do not register as members of a political party.
However, state law RCW 29A.56.050 does require voters to declare on ballot envelopes if their preference is with the democratic or republican party.
Voters must declare preference to have their votes counted in the presidential election.
Under RCW 29A.56.031 Each party will provide a list of potential presidential nominees for the ballot 63 days before the primary.
The primary election is scheduled for March 12.
The declaration on each ballot will be identical. Voters will choose between:
- “I declare that my party preference is the Democratic Party and I will not participate in the nomination process of any other political party for the 2024 Presidential election.”
- “I declare that my party preference is the Republican Party and I will not participate in the nomination process of any other political party for the 2024 Presidential election.”
