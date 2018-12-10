Party leaves one dead and two injured

YAKIMA, WA - According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD) at around 1:30 am Sunday morning YPD responded to a report of gunshots on the 600 Block of East Race Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 22-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the chest. The man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A 28-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his pelvic area and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the head during the fight. Both injures were non-life threatening.
This incident has left neighbors worried about the city.
"I want more protection...something that keeps our kids and community safe," said Angelina Martinez, a resident in the area.
Right now police are looking for a Latino man in his 20s and are asking you for any information to this case.
This is the 16th homicide in Yakima since the start of the year, compared to last year homicides have gone up.
The City of Yakima said this is a concern, and they are working to lower the rate next year.