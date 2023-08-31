YAKIMA, Wash.- Pasado's Safe Haven is working with Yakima County sheriff's Office to investigate an animal abuse case.
This investigation has been ongoing since March of 2023. The reward started at $1,000 and has grown to $10,000.
PETA, Pasado's Safe Haven and YCSO are working together to investigate the discovery of multiple deceased dogs found in the lower valley in Yakima County.
All of the deceased dogs have been found with signs of abuse or neglect.
YCSO and Pasado's Safe Haven are asking for tips and information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect.
Anyone who may have information relevant to the case can call 1-800-222-8477 or visit the Yakima Crime Stopper's website and reference case number #23c03867.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.