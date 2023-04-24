YAKIMA, Wash.- A $1,000 reward is available for anyone with information that leads to an arrest of the person committing multiple cases of animal abuse in the Yakima Valley.
Pasado's Safe Haven says the cases began in March with dogs being found dead with injuries that lead to suspicion of abuse and neglect.
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating the case and are asking for help from the public.
Tips can be submitted to 1-800-222-TIPS or online at the Crime Stoppers website. All tips will stay anonymous and should be referred to Case #23C03867
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.