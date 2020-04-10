Pasco alkaline water store using products to make hand sanitizer

PASCO, WA- An alkaline water store in Pasco Hydrotonix water is using its stores capabilities to provide a much needed resource in the community, disinfectant products. The store is able to use a machine that converts the alkaline water into hypochlorous acid. That byproduct can be used as a disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
"The machine itself makes seven different types of waters one of them being hypochlorous acid," said Jose Iniguez the store owner.
After hearing about stores running out of that product Iniguez wanted to help his community gain access to products that are much needed.
"As a business owner I feel like if I had the opportunity to support the community to help this community I was going to do it," said Iniguez.
Iniguez is allowing anyone who needs it to come by and fill two bottles free of charge. He plans to keep on doing this until there is no longer a need in the community.