Pasco and Tri-City Tumble to host biweekly Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament

PASCO, Wash. —
The Pasco Parks and Recreation Activity Center will host a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tournament for the Nintendo Switch every other Saturday through the City of Pasco and the Tri-City Tumble.
The double elimination bracket tournament for Nintendo Switch gamers will start at 1:30 p.m. on May 21, alternating Saturdays after that.
“We are excited to partner with Jordan Davis [tournament organizer] on this tournament. It gives our kids in Pasco and surrounding cities a safe place to go and enjoy a fun activity,” said Mike Gonzalez, the City of Pasco’s economic development manager. “Gaming competitions are a growing force and can be a tremendous draw for families and their kids to our city and downtown core. From an economic development standpoint, it’s very exciting.”
You can register online for $10. Up to 95 gamers can compete for the $250 prize. There are three side events in rotation, doubles, crew battles and rookies. Doubles is a 2v2 event and crew battles are 5v5. The rookie bracket offers newer players a chance to play against each other.
Future side brackets include Super Smash Bros. Melee, Guilty Gear Strive, PMEX: Remix and Rivals of Aether. For updates, join the Discord server or Facebook group. You can watch live on Twitch.
