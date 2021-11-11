Pasco, WA - In 1942, the Pasco Airport was Naval Air Station Pasco. It was hole to Navy cadets training to become air pilots for the war.
The museum was later retired and served as the first control tower for the Pasco Airport, it was then retired and left alone until a group of volunteers decided to restore it.
The five story tower is set to house a series of donated artifacts that represent Navy history.
The volunteers love the donated artifacts and are building display cases for the artifacts.
At the moment, the first and second floors are the only two finished but they do expect the renovations to be complete by June of 2022.
All of the artifacts are strictly donation based and they don't have plans to purchase anything due to the increase of donations they have already received.
The first floor exhibits a timeline and a kids area where they can dress up with different clothes tied to jobs that were a part of the original tower.
Throughout the museum, they exhibit model aircrafts of all sizes and different country from the time period.
The second floor houses a movie theater with airplane seats and movies of your choice. Currently, the theater is not available to the public but once the museum opens back up, it can be rented out for birthday parties.
On the main area of the second floor, is a large seating area that Malin Bergstrom says is used for guest speakers, which is often Veterans from the Tri-Cities area.
Restoration of the third, fourth and fifth floors are still in progress but they hope to have it all done by their June re-opening.
You can stop by the museum for Veteran's Weekend 11/11-11/13 from 10:00am-4:00pm. The entrance is free for Veterans, $10 for Adults and $5 for Seniors and Students.