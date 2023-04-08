PASCO, Wash. - The Pasco Aviation Museum is back open after closing down over the winter. The museum showcases local aviation history and is packed full of artifacts.
Malin Bergstrom, volunteer Board President of the museum, says the building is an old Navy base that was built in 1943.
"A lot of people wonder why the Navy would put a base in the middle of the high desert," says Bergstrom. "A lot of the bases were along the coast and they were worried about the vulnerability so they moved inland."
Bergstrom says the land was inexpensive and right by a railroad, which is how they brought supplies and materials in.
In 2012 Bergstrom founded the "Save the Old NAS Pasco Control Tower organization" non-profit, along with several other community members.
Bergstrom says the building was set to be demolished because it wasn't generating any revenue. She says the building started taking a life of its own.
"We had people calling and saying 'Oh I have this artifact' or 'My uncle served at the base and I have his uniform'," says Bergstrom. "People were wanting to donate some items and we needed a place to put them, and then the museum was born.
According to Bergstrom, it's all about saving history. "By sharing aviation with the future generation I think we are honoring the Greatest Generation."
The museum is open Saturdays from 10am-4pm. It is also available for rental for private events.
Bergstrom says a "Flight Experience" is coming this Summer. This gives people the chance to fly in a authentic 1943 WWII era Stearman Biplane.
