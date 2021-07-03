Pasco Aviation Museum Welcomes Back Guests

PASCO, WA-
The Pasco Aviation Museum had its grand re-opening this weekend on Friday and Saturday.
Malin Bergstrom is the Volunteer Board President at the Pasco Aviation Museum.
"We were ready. We were ready a long time ago but were really ready this weekend to invite everybody back," said Bergstrom.
After over a year of being closed, the museum is finally back open for visitors.
"Oh gosh. Everyone's been excited, enthusiastic, [saying] 'when can we come out and see the museum and new displays," said Bergstrom.
They have a new kids area, movie theater, and are working on getting airplane rides back up and running.
Sharing the joys of aviation and its history with visitors once again.
"I kinda grew up in this building so I have a lot of personal history here but being able to share aviation every day with the local community---that's the best thing ever," said Bergstrom.
The museum is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10-4.