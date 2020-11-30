Pasco Business “Language Spot” owner charged with submitting phony bills to state in $41K scam

PASCO, WA — A Seattle woman faces felony theft charges in a complex scheme to overbill the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) more than $41,000 for language interpretation services in the Tri-Cities.
Arraignment for Carla C. Moreno, 33, is set for Tuesday, Dec. 1, in Franklin County Superior Court on felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree identity theft.
Moreno also goes by the names Carla Cynthia Montes de Oca Moreno and Carla Moreno Montgomery. Charges say she billed L&I for appointments that never happened and submitted billing forms with forged signatures of health care providers and certified interpreters who had no idea what she was doing.
The charges cover incidents from 2014 to 2017 when she was operating two interpreter services, “The Language Spot” and “Language Spot,” both based in Pasco. A sole proprietor, Moreno hired independent contractors to interpret at medical and physical therapy appointments for Spanish-speaking workers who had injury claims with L&I.