Pasco car chase

UPDATE: A Pasco man has been arrested after eluding police during a traffic stop which ended in a car crash. Pasco police did not pursue the suspect after the traffic stop due to reckless driving. Police then responded to 14th and Shoshone where the suspect ran into another vehicle. Multiple people involved have been transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene on foot but was caught a few blocks away on 20th and Shoshone. He faced a felony elude charge.
BREAKING NEWS: Pasco Police are responding to a car chase that turned into a car crash on Shoshone St. and N. 20th Ave.
North 20th is closed between W. Hopkins and St. and W. Yakima St. Avoid the area.