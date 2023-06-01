Pasco Chamber of Commerce works with city to host Business Roundtable

PASCO, Wash. -
The City of Pasco is working on the future of business in the community according to a press release.
Businesses are invited to a round table, on June 12, to talk about where future jobs will come from, what areas are doing well, how small businesses can profit from Pasco's growth and what businesses need from the local government.
Pasco Chamber of Commerce President Rick Di Piazza said, “This is the can’t-miss event of the year for local business owners who are charting their course for success in the next decade.”
The roundtable will feature speaker Eric Hovee, an economist with E.D. Hovee & Company.
