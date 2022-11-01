PASCO, Wash.-
The Pasco City Council has approved formation of a Tax Incentive Financing (TIF) package to fund $40 million in road improvements in the Broadmoor area.
Pasco is the first city in Washington to utilize the TIF program.
The TIF program, authorized by the State Legislature, allows cities to use increased property taxes for infrastructure projects.
According to a City of Pasco press release, increased property taxes through the TIF will pay for bonds that will fund improvements, which will not burden current city residents or businesses.
With the $40 million, Pasco plans to expand Sandifur Parkway and Road 100, improvements to the I-182/Road 100 interchange are also scheduled.
Construction on the road improvements is expected to begin in 2023.
"The TIF will demonstrate to potential developers that the city is committed to the infrastructure to attract the high-quality projects that the area needs," said Dave Zabell, outgoing Pasco City Manager.
