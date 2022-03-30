PASCO, Wash. -
Pasco City Council members discussed the possibility of introducing electric rental scooters into the Tri-Cities at their regular meeting on March 28.
Pasco, Kennewick and Richland have all received requests from scooter rental companies to start trial services in the area.
Common topics at the city council meeting included trial concerns and storage issues.
"Some of the issues we've seen all around the state and around the country is obviously storage issues," said Zack Ratkai, Pasco's director of administrative and community services director. "You can certainly see some ADA compliance issues."
So far, places in the state that have integrated the scooters include Spokane, Seattle, Tacoma, Bothell and Redmond.
