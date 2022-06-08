PASCO, Wash. —
The Pasco City Council has opened applications for the vacant city council seat left by Nikki Torres, who recently resigned. After applications are collected, the council will choose one registered voter in Council District 3 to serve in the seat through the 2023 General Election.
The person selected may serve through December 2025, should they stand for election in 2023.
You can apply for the position if you are an adult resident of District 3 and registered to vote. Fill out the application online or at the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. on June 27. Include a resume and a cover letter that explains why you wish to be appointed to city council, along with any other information you think the council should consider.
Finalists will be interviewed on July 11 at the city council meeting. The council will decide its appointment at that meeting.
