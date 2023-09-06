PASCO, Wash.- The City of Pasco is seeking applicants to fill the City Council District #6 seat.
After the announcement of Craig Maloney's resignation the seat for District #6 has been left vacant.
After the application deadline, an interview will be held on October 2. The interviews will be during a public City Council meeting.
Any eligible registered voter may apply.
The appointee will serve until the end of the term on December 31, 2025.
To be considered applicants must have lived in Pasco for at least the last 12 months.
Applicants must be a registered voter in District #6.
Applications must be submitted by either an in-person submission at the City Manager's Office in the Pasco City Hall.
Applications can also be submitted directly through the City's online portal.
The deadline for applications is Friday, September 22, at 5:00 p.m.
For questions about the application process or duties associated with being a council member call (509) 544-3060.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.