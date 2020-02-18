PASCO, WA- The Pasco Fire Department is adding two new fire stations to the city in hopes to improve response times and firefighter safety.

The new addition would be Pasco Fire Department's first new in nearly 20 years.

Chief Bob Gear said with how much the City of Pasco has grown over the years the need for a new one is now.

The new station, Station 83 will be built on Road 68 and Sandifur Parkway in Pasco. Chief Gear said they have one station nearby but many of their calls come from further north.

"When they built Station 3 there really wasn't anything out in the Road 68 area, so they didn't really know where all of the new housing was going to go," Gear said.

Station 83 will help improve response times from their already existing station, but they want to make sure they do it right.

The price tag for the new station is just over $4 million and the money was raised in 2019 by city bonds.

Gear said the new station will be health focused and will have air locks from the garage to where the firefighters live to prevent any air contamination and any long-term health problems.

If approved in May by city council, the Pasco Fire department also plans to add a second fire station to Court Street and Road 48 by 2021.