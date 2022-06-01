PASCO, Wash. —
District 3 City Councilmember Nikki Torres submitted her resignation effective May 31 as she runs for a position in another boundary, Washington State Senator for District 15.
“As I have recently moved into the newly redistricted 15th Legislative District, just outside of my City Council district, and have concluded that it is appropriate I immediately resign my council position and focus on my bid to represent Pasco and the[sic] all of the 15th in Olympia,” said Torres.
Torres updated her permanent residential address on May 3, allowing her to file for state senator on May 30.
She has spent the last 40 years in the community and was elected in 2021. The process of appointing her replacement will be discussed by the City Council at the council meeting on June 6.
