Pasco City Manager announces retirement

PASCO, Wash. —
The Pasco City Manager Dave Zabell has announced he will retire this October 31 after over 40 years in public service.
Zabell became City Manager in June 2014 after serving as the Fife City Manager and Yakima Assistant City Manager for several years each. Additionally, he has worked as a Public Works Director, City Administrator, engineer and technician.
“I was very sad to learn of Mr. Zabell’s upcoming retirement,” said Pasco Mayor Blanche Barajas. “He has been a driving force not only to staff but also a key element to Council. I’ve enjoyed working with him these past five years, as his professional demeanor has always been that of a great leader. He has earned my utmost respect and will be greatly missed.”
The Pasco City Council will take steps toward selecting a new City Manager in the next several weeks.
“My time in Pasco has been the most rewarding of my career, both personally and professionally,” said Zabell. “I am truly grateful for the confidence the City Council, community, and staff have shown me - it made it a lot easier to do a tough job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.