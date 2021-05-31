PASCO, WA - City View Cemetery celebrated the Memorial Day holiday by unveiling its new veteran memorial, honoring fallen soldiers.
"This memorial is dedicated to heroes that we have right here in our community," said Pasco Mayor Pro Tem Blancha Barajas.
In addition to Barajas, in attendance were community members and service people from the U.S. Navy, Marines, Air Force, and Military.
"We honor the soldiers who paid the ultimate price fighting," said keynote guest speaker and retired U.S. Navy Reservist, Tim Adams. He made a joke about the weather, considering he was a former weatherman for our very own NBC Right Now.
In between speakers was also a rifle salute, and trumpet songs to the tunes of Tap, the National Anthem, and God Bless America.
You can see this veteran memorial at the City View Cemetery in Pasco.