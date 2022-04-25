Pasco construction company to build first phase of Hanford's new groundwater protection effort

RICHLAND, Wash. —
Washington River Protection Solutions awarded a $4.8 million subcontract toward further groundwater protection efforts at the Hanford site. The subcontract funds a new protective barrier for one of the underground tank waste storage farms, called a lined evapotranspiration basin. It’s just over the size of a football field. Water will be drained from an asphalt barrier, which then is collected by the basin and evaporates.
The first phase will be done by Pasco’s Elite Construction and Development.
The project will prevent contaminants from being pushed closer to the groundwater through rain or snow melt. The barrier will be the sixth on the site, which all serve as temporary measures protecting the water until tank farm decisions are made.
Approximately 8,500 cubic yards of soil will be excavated for the project. Crews will then install a liner and piping system that will collect runoff. Excavated soil will be used to plant vegetation on the top layer.
WRPS expects the project to be finished late this year.
