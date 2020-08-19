Pasco cul-de-sac unable to get reliable internet as remote learning is set to begin

PASCO, WA- A cul-de-sac in Pasco is trying to figure out a way for the kids on the block to get reliable internet for remote learning.

The cul-de-sac currently doesn't have access to broadband internet. All of the surrounding houses and buildings have access to Spectrum.

"If you type in the address around us they are all either Spectrum customers or could be Spectrum customers, we don’t even have that option," said John Weisenfeld who has lived in the neighborhood for three years.

The reason for the lack of Spectrum coverage is because when the cul-de-sac was built the equipment that is needed to gain access to broadband internet was never installed. Since learning of this issue, Weisenfeld has been working with both Spectrum and the city of Pasco to try and get broadband to both him and his neighbors, in the meantime some residents have been using hot spots from their mobile devices.

"What we do is use our phones to tether to our laptops or use our phones as our network devices or use hotspots from our mobile providers to basically get faster internet to devices," said Weisenfeld.

Although that way was able to get residents by that is no longer the case. With work from home taking place and remote learning starting that connection will be tested. Some of the residents say the connection slows down when more devices are connected and in bad weather such as rain, snow or strong winds the connection doesn't work at all. They are unsure how their kids will be able to effectively participate in remote learning when school starts.

"So come this September I got three laptops actually four laptops, two computers, four TV's that need to be on the hotspot on our cell phones," said Marcos Yanez who has lived in the cul-de-sac for seven years. "They say it is unlimited but it really isn’t you use so much data by the third week of the month our data has run out and everything runs really, really slow."

NBC Right Now reached out to Spectrum and they released the following statement in response:

“We continually look for opportunities to extend our network to reach additional homes. A variety of factors affect these decisions, including the number of homes and we can serve, geographic and construction challenges and overall economic feasibility. We are working directly with these homeowners to determine what options there are for bringing Spectrum service to this neighborhood.”

Weisenfeld just wants the opportunity for himself and his neighbors to be able to access a service that the rest of the neighborhood has access to.

"Somewhere something went wrong, so we are just asking for maybe something to be made right that went wrong early on and that we are kind of still suffering for," said Weisenfeld.