PASCO,WA- Saturday morning many gathered in the Pasco School District parking lot for the unveiling of a new mural. The mural is located on the side of Vinny's Bakery on West Lewis St.

This mural came about after Jordan Chaney a poet in the Tri-Cities and others planned to make a mural to give hope to people within Pasco. The process was a year in the making and after that year of planning the Mayor of Pasco declared November 2nd Pasco Day of Hope. The purpose of the mural and the city wide holiday is to bring people within the community together.

"This is to break down those barriers whether they are metaphorically artistic political cultural to break those down so that we can bring people back together because it is almost an impossible feat these days,"

The plan is to not only give citizens in Pasco hope but to inspire them too. One of Chaney's group partners Pasco City Councilwoman Blanche Barajas believes the mural will do just that because of the picture displayed in it.

"If you look at the mural the mural is a rose it's a flower coming from a cement sidewalk what does that mean for the majority of the people who have gone through struggles," said Barajas. "It means that they can preserve, it means that they can rise and shine and flourish."

One person who is already inspired by the mural and day is Irene Gonzales. Gonzales is Chaney's former first grade teacher and a former citizen of Pasco. The current Spokane resident is proud to see a day like this for her former city and former student.

"What this does for me is it makes me know that I made a difference for Jordan," said Gonzales. "And Jordan now is making a difference for kids that are incarcerated and kids that look up to him and he gives those children hope everyday."