PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Arts and Culture Commission wants to wrap four more utility boxes with work from local artists after a successful round of submissions in fall 2021. The theme that year was “We Are Pasco,” and was meant to foster a sense of community. Submissions were reviewed for artistic quality, originality, authentic design and how well it fosters the sense of community.
Through a partnership with STCU, four wraps were printed and installed by Mustang Signs following the first round. In the near future, the PACC will open another round of submissions for the next four utility box wraps.
The winners from the fall 2021 round included Andrea Moreno and three submissions from Rosa Cruz.
Andrea Moreno’s “We Are Pasco” artwork demonstrated that the community stands together, united, with calls to COVID-19 pandemic. PACC noted the strength of the figures in this piece, calling it a representation of a time in our community.
Moreno is a Pasco resident, tattoo artist, digital media artist and logo designer. She included her love for Pasco and her experiences working the pandemic in her work, according to the press release, which is why it was chosen for the North 20th and Sun Willows utility box.
Rosa Cruz, with Cruglez Stermann Studio, designed “Flying,” “Life in the Nature,” and “Construction of Stairs of Equality and Inclusion” for the project.
“Flying” represents the nature that makes Pasco unique. PACC noted that the cranes symbolize community and how the artwork transports viewers where they want to be. It is located at the North 10th/South 10th and Lewis Street utility box.
“Life in the Nature” is displayed on the 5th and Sylvester utility box. PACC noted the quality and design of this piece, specifically on the river imagery.
“Construction of Stairs of Equality and Inclusion” is at the East A Street and Oregon Avenue utility box, representing “the policy related to social and cultural equality and inclusion that Pasco supports.” PACC noted that viewers need more than a quick look, so the piece draws people in, along with the colors.
Stay tuned for updates on how you can submit artwork for the next round.
